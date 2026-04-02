Lexington woman arrested after allegedly chasing pedestrians with her vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman faces multiple charges, including wanton endangerment and burglary, after police say she drove through a park, attempted to hit pedestrians with her car, and broke into a home on March 31.

Lexington Police Department officers responded to Whitney Young Park after receiving reports of a driver doing donuts on the grass off the roadway and parking lots. According to the arrest citation, 40-year-old Kathryn Johnston attempted to strike three people with her vehicle.

The victims fled the park and attempted to get home, but Johnston allegedly chased them and tried to hit them again, police said. The pedestrians, including an 8-year-old child, were on the sidewalk and had to jump into the yards of nearby houses to avoid being struck, the citation read.

Johnston sped away as officers arrived in the area. Witnesses told police she traveled at an extreme rate of speed through the neighborhood, the citation details.

While fleeing, another officer spotted Johnston traveling west on Vine Street, where she attempted to run another car off the roadway. Another witness reported she nearly hit children playing in and on the side of the road, the citation reports.

The citation states Johnston eventually came to a stop at a home on South Hanover Avenue. She exited her car, entered the residence where she reportedly did not live, and allegedly began threatening to beat up the residents.

When officers arrived to arrest her, Johnston allegedly attempted to assault them by trying to kick them and stated she was going to spit on them.

Police say Johnston openly admitted to using crack cocaine that day and operating her vehicle without a license.

She is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, driving on a DUI suspended license, resisting arrest, reckless driving, first-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, and having no moped operators license.

