Lexington woman arrested for allegedly locking children in dog crate, bedroom

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A warrant reveals that Lexington police arrested a woman on Tuesday on child abuse charges after being notified by the Kentucky Department of Community-Based Services.

According to the warrant, two children were interviewed, who detailed being placed in a dog crate and locked in a bedroom without food or the ability to use the restroom as punishment.

The warrant states that 32-year-old Kayla Smith was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age as a result.

According to the warrant, the abuse occurred from Jan.1, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025.

Smith is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

