Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling 'pure fentanyl' pills to Richmond man

(LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is being charged with manslaughter in the second degree after allegedly selling counterfeit pills that contained pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, which resulted in his death, in February 2022.

Detectives identified Cynthia Fields as the woman who sold fentanyl pills to George Sparks in February.

Richmond police were called to an apartment on Keystone Drive on February 22, 2022 in response to a death when they found Sparks lying on the kitchen floor. According to a complaint warrant, an officer checked for a pulse and the body was "stiff and cold to the touch."

Officials found Sparks' cell phone and material on the phone indicated a drug transaction was made between Fields and Sparks on February 21, 2022 in Lexington.

Sparks' brother found pills in Sparks' sock drawers, according to the complaint warrant, and the four blue pills marked with M30 were sent to KSP crime lab where they were found to be counterfeit.

In July 2022, detectives went to Fields' home and she confirmed selling Sparks several blue Oxycodone pills. According to the complaint warrant, detectives found an "extensive" amount of evidence on Fields' phone that she was trafficking drugs.

Messages between Sparks and Fields on her phone indicated the oxycodone that Fields was selling Sparks varied in quality, further indicating the oxycodone she sold Sparks was counterfeit, according to officials.

After reviewing Sparks' toxicological report, detectives confirmed Sparks had a lethal amount o fentanyl in his body at the time of his death.

Fields is being arraigned January 9. Her bond is set at $100,000 cash only.