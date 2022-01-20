Lexington woman leads Boyle County deputies on a car chase ending in drug bust

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Billie Tharp of Lexington has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, trafficking in a controlled substance (Meth & Heroin), fleeing/evading 1st degree(motor vehicle), wanton endangerment 1st degree, drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic offenses.

Boyle County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation in the Junction City area. During this investigation, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bonta Lane; the car fled towards Danville.

The car continues into Danville onto US-150, heading towards Stanford. Then from Stanford to 78. The Tharp then got out and rammed a Boyle County cruiser. A Lincoln County cruise then pinned her car in, resulting in it getting stuck in the mud.

There was a brief struggle before Tharp was placed into custody.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, Deputies found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 10 grams of heroin, and cash. Deputies also learned that the subject had ingested heroin during the pursuit leading to an overdose.

Courtesy of Boyle County Sheriff's Office

A Lincoln County Deputy administered medical aid on Tharp before Lincoln County EMS arrived. She was then transported to the Boyle County Detention Center where she was lodged.

Tharp also had 18 active warrants for her arrest from Anderson, Boone, Boyle, Lincoln, Mercer, Rockcastle, and Woodford counties.



