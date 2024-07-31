LFACC: Dog dies after being left in crate, investigators searching for 3 suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Investigators with the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control are searching for three people charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

According to officials, Catherine Meriwether, Adriana Meriwether, and Demetrius Clay are believed to have moved out of their home on Emerson Drive and left behind two dogs.

Officials say that two dogs were "intentionally confined in crates without food or water," and as a result, one of the dogs died.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 859-258-3600 or email the cruelty investigator at Jhamilton@LFACC.org.