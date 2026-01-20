Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsCrime

Actions

Liberty man arrested after K9 alerts to 67 grams of drugs during Boyle County traffic stop

Featured Image Custom Edit (32).png
Boyle County Detention Center
Featured Image Custom Edit (32).png
Posted
and last updated

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Liberty man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a police K9 reportedly detected narcotics during a traffic stop in Boyle County.

The Boyle County Detention Center detailed that Derrick Hamilton was pulled over by deputies on Perryville Road near Quirks Run Road on Jan. 18. The Danville Police Department responded to assist with the traffic stop.

A police K9 conducted a free-air sniff of Hamilton's vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics, officials reported. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found around 67 grams of a controlled substance.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18