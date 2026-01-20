Liberty man arrested after K9 alerts to 67 grams of drugs during Boyle County traffic stop

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Liberty man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a police K9 reportedly detected narcotics during a traffic stop in Boyle County.

The Boyle County Detention Center detailed that Derrick Hamilton was pulled over by deputies on Perryville Road near Quirks Run Road on Jan. 18. The Danville Police Department responded to assist with the traffic stop.

A police K9 conducted a free-air sniff of Hamilton's vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics, officials reported. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found around 67 grams of a controlled substance.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.