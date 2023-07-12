Lincoln County man arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 30-year-old Dusten Ray Goforth on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, they arrested Goforth as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after discovering Goforth was uploading images online of child sexual exploitation.

Officials say the investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Waynesburg on July 11. During the search, police seized equipment and the evidence was taken to KSP's digital fornsic laboratory to be examined.

Goforth is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, a class C felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.