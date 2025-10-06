Logan County man arrested following child sexual abuse material investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Logan County man was arrested and charged following a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that 25-year-old Zachary Stogner was taken into custody as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to KSP, their Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating after discovering Stogner was procuring children online.

KSP says that Stogner was interviewed on Oct. 4, and the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized.

Stogner, according to KSP, is charged with one count of procuring a minor by electronic means and booked in the Logan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.