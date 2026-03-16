London man accused of shooting at woman, holding her against her will in her own truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, after a woman reported he shot at her inside her pickup truck and then refused to let her leave.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that 50-year-old Christopher Buttrey, was arrested after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Delmas Gillam Road. A woman reportedly called 911 to report that Buttrey had shot at her inside her pickup truck and was holding her against her will.

Deputies canvassed the area and found the suspect vehicle on East Highway, Kentucky 3094, around four miles north of London, the sheriff's office detailed. A shift sergeant approached the vehicle and observed multiple gunshot holes, including one near where the woman had been seated in the driver's seat. The vehicle was unoccupied when Turner found it.

Deputies then began searching the area around the abandoned truck. While searching, they were notified by London-Laurel County 911 Communications Center that the victim was on the phone and was inside a nearby residence.

Officials added a perimeter was set up and deputies moved to a better position of cover when they observed a man hiding behind a home in the area. Deputies noted the man lying on the ground and moving his arms. Both deputies gave the suspect commands, but he was non-compliant as they approached. Deputies were able to take him into custody.

After Buttrey was taken into custody, deputies located a weapon and drugs where he had been observed lying on the ground. Deputies reportedly found a handgun, two bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and several small clear bags.

Buttrey was charged with:



Kidnapping of an adult;

First-degree wanton endangerment;

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;

Resisting arrest; and

First-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense — methamphetamine.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.