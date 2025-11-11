London man arrested after allegedly biting woman during assault at motel, officials report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 40-year-old London man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a motel parking lot in Laurel County, officials reported.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that David M. Fisher was taken into custody at around 7 p.m. in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Officials detailed that deputies responded to an assault complaint and while en route, deputies learned a man had allegedly bitten a woman and that the suspect vehicle had moved from the motel to the business parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect vehicle, along with a man and woman. An investigation revealed that witnesses and the victim reported a verbal argument had developed at the motel parking lot.

During the altercation, Fisher allegedly bit the woman, leaving visible marks, officials reported. Fisher also allegedly grabbed and twisted the woman's arm and hit her.

Fisher was charged with fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.