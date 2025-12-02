London man arrested after fleeing crash scene that injured 2 people, police report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man was arrested on Nov. 25 after he allegedly caused a car crash that injured two people, then fled the scene on foot before being caught by police, the London Police Department reported.

Officials detailed that 54-year-old Michael W. Sturgill was taken into custody following a motor vehicle collision on North Main Street and a reported foot pursuit.

An officer was dispatched to the collision at around 4:10 p.m. While responding, the Laurel/London 911 Center advised that a witness reported one of the involved drivers had allegedly fled the scene on foot.

According to the department, the witness described the man who fled as wearing an orange shirt and blue pants and last seen running behind Bimbo Bakery, continuing toward West 16th Street.

The officer responded to the area and found a man who matched the the description walking toward Poindexter Street. After contact and a brief investigation, the individual was confirmed to be the driver who fled the scene.

The investigation found that Sturgill had turned in front of another vehicle, causing the collision, which resulted in injuries to both occupants of the other vehicle, officials reported. Sturgill was unable to provide or verify proof of insurance and told the officer that he did not possess an operator's license.

Further, it was discovered that the brown 2005 Ford Explorer he was operating did not belong to him, officials noted.

Sturgill faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance, no operator's/moped license, disregard/failure to yield right of way, failure to produce insurance card, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.