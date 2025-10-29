London man arrested for DUI after single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Whitley Road

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 45-year-old London man was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with a DUI and wanton endangerment after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Whitley Road.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Fredrick S. Scott was taken into custody at around 5:11 p.m. following the crash that occurred about two miles southwest of London.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that Scott was "unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, glassy eyes and the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath," officials reported. An investigation determined Scott was under the influence.

Scott was medically cleared at St. Joseph Health Hospital London before being taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. While being processed, Scott allegedly threatened the arresting deputies, according to officials.

Scott faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense), second-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.