London man arrested in connection to armed robbery of gas station in May

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Shell Gas Station on KY 770 in May in Southern Laurel County, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The release states that 23-year-old Hunter C. Steele from Hawks Creek Road was arrested on Friday night at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Flatwoods Frozen Camp Road. Steele was reportedly found hiding in a shed after law enforcement received information on his whereabouts.

During Steele's arrest, he was found in possession of a stolen Glock pistol, the sheriff's office says.

The release reports that Steele was charged with first-degree robbery and receiving stolen property involving a firearm. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office also says that they are still looking for a second person in connection with the case.

