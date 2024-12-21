London man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 in critical condition in Laurel County

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — 36-year-old Benjamin from London was arrested early Friday morning at around 1:54 a.m. in connection to a shooting that left another man in critical condition, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest occurred on Payne Trail Road following an investigation that started after sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a subject having been shot on Thursday night at approximately 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest and leg and was flown to the UK medical center in Lexington, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that a weapon was recovered, and Hobson was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Hobson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

