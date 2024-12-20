London man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London, Kentucky, man has been arrested on charges relating to child sexual abuse material, according to the London Police Department.

London police say that 25-year-old Brennan Lancaster was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation in which it was discovered that a suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Lancaster has been charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 and was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending