London man arrested on drug and other charges after fleeing from law enforcement

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man was arrested on Tuesday night after he fled from law enforcement when they tried to stop his car due to a drug investigation, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says that 26-year-old Cody Eugene Deaton was arrested when he fled from law enforcement after they turned on their emergency lights in a business parking lot off Keavy Road. Deaton reportedly recklessly drove through business parking lots, reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Deaton also allegedly threw two bags of crystal methamphetamine from the car.

The release says that law enforcement was eventually able to box Deaton's car in, ending the chase. However, Deaton then "struggled" with deputies and detectives before being taken into custody.

Deaton was charged with "trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; wanton endangerment – first-degree; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; reckless driving."

Deaton was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.