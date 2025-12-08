London man charged with DUI after police pursuit near Christmas parade

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing police near a Christmas parade route in London.

The London Police Department reported that 48-year-old Jerimie Coffey, was taken into custody Dec. 5 following an incident that occurred around 7 p.m. near the London Christmas Parade route.

An officer was blocking E. 3rd Street for the parade when Coffey allegedly drove around a road barrier and onto the sidewalk toward officers. Despite multiple commands to stop, Coffey allegedly continued driving until his vehicle malfunctioned.

When an officer approached the vehicle, he reportedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Coffey. After being instructed to exit the vehicle, Coffey allegedly placed the car back into drive and fled down E. 3rd Street.

The officer returned to his cruiser, activated his emergency lights and siren, and pursued the vehicle for a short distance before Coffey stopped. He was taken into custody without further incident.

It was later determined that Coffey did not have a valid driver's license or active insurance, officials reported. He was transported to and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

