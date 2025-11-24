London man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police in vehicle

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in London was arrested by police on Nov. 22 after he allegedly fled police in his vehicle.

The London Police Department reported that at around 5:15 a.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

During the attempted traffic stop, police detailed that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Julio Santiz, allegedly continued driving for several miles before stopping on Village Wood Court.

The officer reported that Santiz was seen driving erratically and continued to cross the solid white line during the police pursuit.

Santiz was arrested and charged with the following: