London man faces rape, burglary charges after arrest on Fayette Co. warrants

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Laurel County sheriff's deputy arrested a London man Monday on multiple Fayette County warrants, including charges of rape and burglary.
40-year-old Marcus Donald Easley was arrested at around 5:18 p.m. Monday off Waterworks Road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Easley was charged on a Fayette County District Court complaint warrant with the following:
- Rape, first degree;
- Sodomy, first degree;
- Burglary, first degree; and
- Unlawful imprisonment, first degree.
Easley was also charged on a separate Fayette County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a child support matter.
Easley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.