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London man faces rape, burglary charges after arrest on Fayette Co. warrants

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Laurel County Correctional Center
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Laurel County sheriff's deputy arrested a London man Monday on multiple Fayette County warrants, including charges of rape and burglary.

40-year-old Marcus Donald Easley was arrested at around 5:18 p.m. Monday off Waterworks Road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Easley was charged on a Fayette County District Court complaint warrant with the following:

  • Rape, first degree;
  • Sodomy, first degree;
  • Burglary, first degree; and
  • Unlawful imprisonment, first degree.

Easley was also charged on a separate Fayette County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a child support matter.

Easley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

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