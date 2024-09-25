London Police Department arrest man with active warrant

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that they arrested a man with an active warrant on Sept. 23.

According to police, 45-year-old Ronald H. Reams was arrested after Officer James Williams contacted him.

During the search, according to police, they located methamphetamine and marijuana on Reams.

Police said that throughout an investigation, they learned he was suspected of several thefts in the area and are investigating those allegations.

Reams was served on his outstanding warrant for a parole violation and also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.