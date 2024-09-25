Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

London Police Department arrest man with active warrant

Untitled design - 2024-09-25T115429.690.png
London Police Department
Untitled design - 2024-09-25T115429.690.png
Posted
and last updated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that they arrested a man with an active warrant on Sept. 23.

According to police, 45-year-old Ronald H. Reams was arrested after Officer James Williams contacted him.

During the search, according to police, they located methamphetamine and marijuana on Reams.

Police said that throughout an investigation, they learned he was suspected of several thefts in the area and are investigating those allegations.

Reams was served on his outstanding warrant for a parole violation and also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18