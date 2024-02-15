London Police Department looking for man accused of sexually abusing minor

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is looking for a man who they say sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

24-year-old Thurman "Jimmy" Brock, of Lily, Kentucky, is currently wanted by authorities. He's accused of promoting a minor (under the age of 16) in a sex performance and first-degree sexual abuse for a child under the age of 12.

Brock is known to be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with a KY license plate of J0T626.

If you have any information about where Brock is located, contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center at (606) 878-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.