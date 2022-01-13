London Police seeking public assistance locating suspect involved in gunpoint robbery

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police Department is looking for an unidentified subject who robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Approximately $300 was taken from the register.

The unidentified male is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build. He was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.

Anyone with information is requested to speak with Investigating Detectives Lt. Jackson and Sgt. Robinson at (606) 878-7004.

Assisting on-scene was the Laurel County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police.