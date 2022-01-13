Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

London Police seeking public assistance locating suspect involved in gunpoint robbery

items.[0].image.alt
London Police Department
robbery gunpoint london.jpg
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:56:37-05

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police Department is looking for an unidentified subject who robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Approximately $300 was taken from the register.

The unidentified male is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build. He was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.

Anyone with information is requested to speak with Investigating Detectives Lt. Jackson and Sgt. Robinson at (606) 878-7004.

Assisting on-scene was the Laurel County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!