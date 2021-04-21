Louisville mom arrested after 10-year-old's body found in trunk of car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville mother has been arrested after the body of her 10-year-old son was found in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to an arrest report, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to a home in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway, near Sharp Avenue, shortly before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that's where someone reported seeing a woman on the porch of the home with a gun, and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket.

When officers arrived, they found blood on the porch steps, according to the arrest report. Police say they then assumed an emergency existed, and opened the trunk of a vehicle belonging to a resident of the home, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Higgins.

Inside the trunk, police say they found the body of Higgins' 10-year-old son. He had sustained a gunshot wound.

When confronted by police, Higgins allegedly told them that she had tried to cut the boy's tongue out before shooting him to death and putting him in the trunk of her car.

Police arrested Higgins and charged her with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

