Madison Central's wresting coach arrested, charged with assault and terroristic threatening

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison Central's wrestling coach Chad Fyffe, 34, was arrested Sunday on several charges, including domestic violence assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment.

Officers responded to a call for a domestic dispute at 1:00 a.m. Sunday when they found Christian Fyffe hiding behind a home and Fyffe standing by the front door with a handgun in the air.

According to a citation, the two got into an argument and he allegedly threatened to kill her several times. She eventually escaped the home and called 911.

Fyffe was arrested and transported to Madison County Detention Center.