Madison County couple arrested, charged with several counts of child abuse

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County couple was arrested and is facing several child abuse charges after a landlord reportedly found their apartment in "deplorable conditions" when they moved out.

According to an arrest citation, the Richmond Police Department was contacted on Sunday after a landlord reported that a couple with three children had left the apartment in poor condition after moving out.

The citation states that when officers arrived at the scene, they found trash, dirty diapers, roaches, and feces throughout the home.

After further investigation, the citation details that officers learned the couple, identified as Casey Farthing and Stephanie Harmer, had moved to a different apartment.

According to the citation, officers arrived at the couple's new home, which they say was "not as severe" as the other home, but noted there was "feces on the carpet and baseboards" and trash scattered.

During the investigation at the new home, the citation states that officers discovered several locks around the home, including the master bedroom, and dried blood on the wall inside a closet, as well as "several scratches in the drywall."

As a result, according to the citation, officers examined one of the children's hands, which had dried blood on it and a broken nail.

The citation states that the couple was taken to the Richmond Police Department for interviews, where they were later arrested and both charged with the following:



Five counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12;

Two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment;

First-degree criminal mischief- residential rental property.

Both are booked in the Madison County Detention Center.