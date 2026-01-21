Madison County man arrested, charged with first-degree rape

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Madison County man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Jan. 19 in Richmond.

According to the citation, officers with the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to the Baptist Health Richmond in reference to a sexual assault.

Officers, according to the citation, made contact with the victim, who stated that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Demetrius Farris, at his home on Jan. 18.

The citation details that a search warrant was obtained for Farris' home, and he was taken to RPD for an interview.

As a result of the interview, officers arrested Farris and took him to the Madison County Detention Center.