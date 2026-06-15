Madison County man charged with sexual abuse, sodomy involving minors

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An arrest warrant reveals that a 71-year-old Madison County man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse and sodomy involving minors.

According to the warrant, an investigation began on Jan. 5, 2026, with the Department of Community Based Services into the reported sexual abuse of a juvenile.

During the investigation, the warrant states that two more juvenile victims were identified in the case.

According to the warrant, as a result of the investigation, John Kendall was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years of age.

Kendall is booked in the Madison County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.