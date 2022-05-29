Watch
Madison County man facing multiple counts of child sexual exploitation offenses

Madison County Detention Center
Posted at 10:11 PM, May 28, 2022
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say a Madison County man is facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.

Troopers arrested Donald Caudy III and charged him with ten counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16.

According to a press release from KSP, troopers began investigating after they say Caudy shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP executed a search warrant at a home in Richmond on Friday. Equipment they say was used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensic lab.

