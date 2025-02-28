Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating after man scammed out of $2,700

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly scammed out of $2,700.

According to officials, the Madison County Circuit Court Clerk's Office received "an envelope with thousands of dollars in gift cards with number strips scratched off the back."

The man told officials he received "a call last week from a person claiming that there was a warrant for his arrest due to missing jury service and to avoid jail time, he would need to pay."

Further, officials say that the scammer told the man that "the court would accept gift cards and to provide the numbers on the back of them."

According to officials, the man provided the scammer with "six cards valued at $450 each" and was told to "send the cards with their receipts to the clerk's office."

Officials report that the scammer "spoofed his phone number to appear as if it was coming from the sheriff's office."