Magoffin County judge-executive candidate arrested after reportedly shooting someone

ROYALTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Magoffin County judge-executive candidate Carter Whitaker was arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting someone.

Kentucky State Police responded to Herald Whitaker Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been shot in the arm.

According to the arrest citation, when officials arrived, they located Christopher Barnett on the floor with a single gunshot wound to the chest instead of the arm.

The citation says that Barnett was able to talk, but he was bleeding profusely. Barnett also said he did not want to talk about what happened.

According to officials, witnesses said Barnett and Whitaker were sitting together before a gunshot was heard. The witnesses say they did not know why Whitaker would have shot Barnett, but they felt Whitaker had "consumed too much alcohol" and "would normally not of done such a thing."

Barnett was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention and his condition is unknown at this time.

Whitaker was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the first degree.

The investigation is ongoing.