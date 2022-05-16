Male suspect robs Lexington gas station, carrying green handgun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to a call of a robbery at the Marathon gas station on Red Mile Road right before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to police, staff at the gas station said a male wearing a yellow/green jacket, green mask, and holding a green handgun demanded money from the register. The staff complied to the request and then the suspect ran out of the store.

Police say a K-9 was called to the scene to follow a track that they believe led to a place where the subject may have gotten into a vehicle.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video in the area from other locations to gain more information.

