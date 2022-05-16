Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Male suspect robs Lexington gas station, carrying green handgun

Image from iOS (97).jpg
LEX 18
Image from iOS (97).jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:51:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to a call of a robbery at the Marathon gas station on Red Mile Road right before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to police, staff at the gas station said a male wearing a yellow/green jacket, green mask, and holding a green handgun demanded money from the register. The staff complied to the request and then the suspect ran out of the store.

Police say a K-9 was called to the scene to follow a track that they believe led to a place where the subject may have gotten into a vehicle.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video in the area from other locations to gain more information.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!