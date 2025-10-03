Man accused of assaulting woman in Laurel County to be deported, officials report

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on Oct. 1 in London.

According to officials, they responded to Davenport Lane, where 28-year-old Pedro Alberto-Benitez was taken into custody.

An investigation, according to officials, revealed that Benitez was in a physical altercation with a woman, in which he reportedly punched her in the head several times, wrapped a blanket around her neck, causing a small laceration, and but her multiple times in the leg.

Officials say that when arresting Benitez, he became beligerant, banging his head on the cage in the police cruiser, and attempted to exit the vehicle.

According to officials, Benitez is charged with fourth-degree assault, public intoxication of controlled substances, third-degree attempted escape, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Officials say that Benitez was booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center and ICE was notified.

According to officials, Benitez will be deported to Honduras.