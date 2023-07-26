Man accused of beating pregnant woman, 2-year-old allegedly found sleeping under drywall

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a call on KY 6 in Corbin to conduct a welfare check.

When arriving on the scene, deputies learned that a man had beaten and choked a pregnant female.

After further observation, they discovered a 2-year-old asleep under a piece of drywall with nails sticking out.

Police arrested 34-year-old Wayne Garland and charged him with fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree wanton endangerment, and abuse or neglect of a child.

The female was transported to Corbin Baptist Health Center for treatment.

Due to the poor living conditions, the Department of Social Services was contacted.