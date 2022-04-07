Man accused of shooting at candidate faces new charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a candidate for mayor of Louisville has been hit with new federal charges.

The Justice Department says 22-year-old Quintez Brown was taken into custody and made an initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Kentucky.

A federal grand jury indicted him on charges of “interfering with a federally protected right, and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.”

If convicted of all of the federal charges, Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum sentence of life in prison in addition to any sentence he receives on state charges of murder and wanton endangerment.