Man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles from I-75 overpass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing rocks off an I-75 overpass, which caused damage to vehicles and sent a person to the hospital.

23-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson, of Nicholasville, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief in both the first and third degree.

According to a citation, a victim reported a rock hit his vehicle (causing under $500 worth of damage) when he drove under the bridge while traveling on I-75S.

Johnson admitted to intentionally throwing rocks off the bridge over the interstate, a citation says. He was arrested at the Bryan Station Road overpass.

Johnson also allegedly admitted to throwing rocks off the bridge July 22. During that incident, a victim was transported to a hospital because of an injury caused by a rock, a citation says.

Four victims each reported at least $1,000 worth of damage to their vehicles and one reported only $500 worth of damage, according to a citation.