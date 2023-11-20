Man armed with explosives outside UK Hospital pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Versailles man has pleaded guilty for his role in showing up to the University of Kentucky Hospital back in 2021 while being armed with explosives.

Federal officials say 46-year-old Bryan Carroll pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying an explosive during the commission of a federal felony offense.

His plea agreement details that on March 25, 2021, law enforcement was notified that Carroll was heading to UK Hospital and that he had an active arrest warrant. Law enforcement met him outside the Emergency Department and took him into custody. While searching Carroll and his vehicle, law enforcement located a total of eight firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, four explosive devices, and one improvised explosive bomb.

Carroll admitted during an interview to having the firearms on him when he was arrested and acknowledged the additional guns in his vehicle. Carroll also acknowledged the "fireworks" in his car and admitted to constructing the metal can devices containing nails. Carroll told law enforcement he had additional destructive devices at his home, and he possessed a large quantity of explosive materials. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Carroll's home, where they located two additional firearms along with six other improvised explosive bombs.

Carroll admitted that he possessed the firearms and explosives and that he was prohibited from possessing the devices and guns based on a prior felony conviction. Carroll had previously been convicted of complicity in trafficking a controlled substance, First Degree, in the Woodford Circuit Court in December 2015.

Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the firearm charges and ten years consecutive in prison for the explosive charge.

ATF, FBI, the Versailles Police Department, the Lexington Police Department, and the University of Kentucky Police Department conducted the investigation.