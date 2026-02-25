Man arraigned in federal court in London pleads not guilty to federal charges

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man appeared in federal court in London, Kentucky on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

LEX 18 previously reported that a federal indictment alleges Christian Alexander Delgado knowingly transported an individual under 18 years old in interstate commerce with the intent that the individual engage in sexual activity that would constitute second-degree rape under Kentucky law.

The second count accuses Delgado of attempting to use intimidation, threats and corrupt persuasion to prevent someone from reporting information about federal crimes to law enforcement.

According to court documents, Delgado's defense attorney moved to declare the matter complex during the arraignment. Federal prosecutors agreed with the motion. The court took the motion under advisement and said a subsequent order would be issued.

The court granted the government's motion for detention. Delgado remains in federal custody pending further court orders. He waived the right to a detention hearing but reserved the right to request one at a later date, the documents read.

Defense counsel also raised concerns about being prepared for trial given the complexity and extent of discovery in the case, the documents added.

A jury trial is scheduled for May 4, in London and the trial is expected to last three days, according to the documents.

The court also issued a pretrial and discovery order outlining deadlines for both sides. Defensive motions must be filed within 30 days of arraignment. The court noted it will only grant trial continuances upon properly supported findings required under the Speedy Trial Act.