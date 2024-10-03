Man arrested after 4 kids allegedly consume 'marijuana brownies': citation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man has been arrested after four kids allegedly consumed "marijuana brownies," according to a citation.

The citation detailed that the Georgetown Police Department received a call on Wednesday evening from an individual who said that their three children had reportedly been given "marijuana brownies."

When arriving on the scene, police said the caller stated they were "visiting a friend, and their kids were outside playing in the neighborhood." It goes on to note that the caller said their children had become sick after eating something that was given to them by another child.

According to the citation, the caller confronted the child's father, confirmed by police as 44-year-old James Sons, who told the individual that they were "marijuana brownies."

Sons allegedly told police that he had "two marijuana brownies that he had left sitting on the kitchen table when he left for work" and claimed that "they were wrapped up on the table and that his son had got them off the table," according to the citation.

The citation noted that two of the children were taken to the hospital due to "throwing up and shaking."

Sons was arrested and taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

He is charged with four counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree child 12 or under criminal abuse.