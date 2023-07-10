Man arrested after alleged narcotics distribution, death of 17-year-old female

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Danville man has been arrested after an alleged narcotics distribution that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old female.

Akili O. Simpson was arrested on five counts of distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Count 1: Distribution of 40 or more grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Count 2: Distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl which resulted in an overdose death.

Count 3: Distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Count 4: Distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Count 5: Distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Danville Police made the arrest Friday, July 7.

Simpson was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.