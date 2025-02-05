Man arrested after allegedly driving through Blue Grass Airport fence onto runways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested on Monday evening after he allegedly drove through a fence around the Blue Grass Airport and onto an "active runway."

According to an arrest citation, 51-year-old Steven Hockensmith was taken into custody after police responded to the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington for "an unauthorized vehicle on a commercial runway."

The citation states that Hockensmith was "found in a private vehicle on the general aviation ramp of the airport after reportedly striking a parked golf cart."

After further investigation, the citation notes that Hockensmith "drove his vehicle through a fence near Versailles Road and traveled across several active runways before coming to a stop by striking a parked golf cart."

According to the citation, police obtained video footage that "shows Hockensmith reverse and hit the golf cart, causing damage."

The citation details that Hockensmith "repeatedly told police that he had intentionally rammed the airport fence to gain access."

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with the following:

