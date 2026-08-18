Man arrested after allegedly dumping puppies at Madison County Animal Shelter

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An arrest citation reveals that a man was arrested after he allegedly dumped five puppies outside of the Madison County Animal Shelter on Sunday night.

According to the citation, the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the animal shelter just after 8 p.m. for reports of puppies in the roadway.

The citation states that a worker at the animal shelter responded to the scene and reviewed camera footage showing a vehicle pull into the parking lot and a man, identified by police as Virgil Millsaps, get out of the vehicle and dump the puppies from a basket onto the ground.

According to the citation, Millsaps left the puppies at the animal shelter with no food or water in "extremely hot" weather.

Officers, according to the citation, later found Millsaps at a home in Berea, where he told police that "he couldn't afford to feed the puppies and took them to the shelter to get rid of them."

Millsaps was booked in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.