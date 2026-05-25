Man arrested after allegedly running from police with gun in UK Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested at the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital after he allegedly fled officers, while carrying a concealed weapon, and gave police a false name.

An arrest citation detailed that University of Kentucky Police arrested 20-year-old Marquist M. Jones on May 22 at 6:40 p.m. on the fourth floor of UK Chandler KCH in Lexington.

According to the citation, officers were advised by a sergeant that an individual at Kentucky Children's Hospital reportedly had firearms. When officers made contact with Jones, he allegedly provided police with a false name and immediately fled on foot through the hospital, running up a ramp and pushing through a secure door on the fourth floor.

He then reportedly turned and ran toward the Ronald McDonald room before exiting through a door.

A medical staff member tackled Jones to the ground. According to the citation, an officer jumped on top of the nurse and "attempted to gain control of the situation." The officer assisted in restraining Jones, who reportedly refused to put his hands behind his back. Once handcuffed, officers searched Jones and located a black handgun with a switch on the back of it in his front waistband.

During the arrest, officers again asked Jones his name, and he allegedly falsely identified himself once again, the citation reported. Officers informed Jones he would be charged with false identification if he provided a false name. Jones again stated the false name.

According to the citation, Jones faces the following charges:

Second-degree Fleeing or evading police (on foot);

Resisting arrest;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Giving officer false identifying information; and

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His bond is set at $10,000 and he will be arraigned on Tuesday.

A separate criminal complaint stated that on Oct. 28, 2025, at 6:13 p.m. in Fayette County, Jones tampered with his electronic monitoring device.

According to the complaint, Jones had been placed on electronic monitoring at the Fayette County Detention Center. He was allowed out at 9 a.m. for the birth of his baby and was reportedly told to return from the hospital by 5 p.m.

At 4:13 p.m. on Oct. 28, a strap tamper alert was reportedly triggered. The monitor showed Jones's location in Lexington, according to the complaint. Officers responded to the area and found the cut monitor in a trash can beside the parking lot of the park.

A complaint warrant for tampering with a prisoner monitoring device was issued on Nov. 3, 2025, and executed on May 22, 2026 — the same day as the children's hospital arrest.