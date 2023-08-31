Man arrested after allegedly shooting stolen gun in Richmond bar

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun at the Paddy Wagon in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest citation, police responded to a shots fired call on 150 East Main Street.

When arriving on the scene, the bar owner told police that 30-year-old James Parsons was the last guest in the bar and had just paid his tab. The owner told police that Parsons appeared to have dropped a handgun before attempting to catch it and shooting a round into the bar.

After the gun went off, the owner says Parsons fled from the scene but dropped the gun.

The arrest citation states that officers recovered the gun and discovered it was stolen.

After investigating the scene, police found that the bar owner and another employee were in "substantial danger of severe physical injury from where the gun was fired.

Officers were able to locate Parsons and discovered multiple vials of testosterone, 16 Xanax bars, three vials of an unknown substance, and a wallet containing his identifying information.

Parsons was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with the following:

