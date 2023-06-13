Man arrested after allegedly shooting police drone during standoff in Hardin County

HARIDN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at deputies and another person, as well as a drone, during a standoff in Hardin County.

Jonathan Harville, of Elizabethtown, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree.

Police say a woman called late Friday night from the basement of a home saying Harville was armed and she couldn't leave.

According to an arrest citation, deputies responded to the scene when Harville allegedly fired at them and another person at the corner of Molly Ct. and Gaither Station Road.

A drone was used to help track Harville and allegedly he shot the drone out of the air, impacting it several times and rendering it useless, the citation says. He also shot at a truck where the person and deputies were taking cover.

Harville was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Saturday morning.