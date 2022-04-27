Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in face with stray bullet; removal pushed back due to her brain tumor

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a woman in the face with a stray bullet as she was caring for a special needs girl; however, after the woman was transported to the hospital, doctors found that she also has a brain tumor.

According to a GoFundMe page, Peggy Bentley can't have the bullet removed from her sinus cavity until she has the tumor removed first. A fund raising page was launched by the family of the special needs girl that Bentley was caring for when she was shot in the face.

Officers were called to a home on Mundy's Landing Saturday night about a woman who was suffering a gun shot wound to her face. According to the arrest citation, a bullet entered the home from outside, passing through a window, and striking Bentley near the bridge of her nose while she was sitting at a dining room table.

Upon investigation, officers identified Jousha Owens, 27, of Wilmore, as the man who fired the shot.

According to the citation, Owens admitted to wantonly firing a handgun at what he believed to be coyotes nearby the home. Owens led officers to the handgun he used and a .22 caliber rifle, which was located in the rear seat of his vehicle. While retrieving the rifle, an officer found syringes and a plastic Ziploc style bag of meth, according to the citation.

Owens faces charges of assault and possession of methamphetamine.

He has already been arraigned and his bond is set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 2.