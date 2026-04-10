Man arrested after allegedly stealing 2 vehicles and fleeing Winchester police

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center after the Winchester Police Department said he stole two vehicles across multiple cities and fled from officers into a wooded area.

Police arrested Levi Polson after a pursuit ended in a soybean field off Two Mile Road. Officers used a thermal imaging drone and a K-9 unit to locate Polson hiding in thick brush, police detailed.

The incident began at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night when a victim in Versailles reported their SUV stolen. The victim's cell phone was reportedly inside the vehicle, and the Life 360 app tracked the phone's location to Winchester.

Winchester Police Department

Officers searching for the SUV and noticed the phone was pinging from a small black passenger car instead. Police later determined Polson left the stolen SUV in Lexington and took the passenger car from the gas pumps at a Sam's Club before driving to Winchester, the department reported.

When patrol officers attempted a traffic stop on the passenger car, Polson allegedly refused to stop and fled. He eventually drove off the road into bushes and ran into a wooded area before a K-9 tracked him down.

Polson was apprehended without further incident and faces multiple charges, according to police.

