Man arrested after armed robbery, attempted burglary at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 31-year-old man in Lexington is facing multiple charges after police reported that he allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint and later tried to break in.

The Lexington Police Department detailed that Jonathan Parker was charged in connection with both incidents at the Gulf BP Gas Station in the 400 block of Waller Avenue.

The first incident reportedly occurred June 11, around 7 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the gas station for a robbery. According to the department, Parker entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money. He fled before officers arrived, taking an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Parker was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with that incident.

Further, on June 19 at around 5 a.m., officers were again dispatched to the same gas station, this time for a reported burglary. Parker allegedly damaged the front window of the business before fleeing. He was located a short time later and taken into custody, the department added.

For the June 19 incident, Parker was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary (attempted) and third-degree fleeing or evading police.

No injuries were reported during either incident.

Parker is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.