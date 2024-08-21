Man arrested after attempting to burn house down by using body spray, lighter in Paris: citation reports

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris police arrested a man on Aug. 16 after he assaulted a man and then allegedly attempted to burn a house down by using a body spray and cigarette lighter to light a mattress on fire, according to a uniform citation.

The citation detailed that an officer responded to an area hospital regarding an assault that occurred at a home on Thomas Avenue in Paris. The citation read that 28-year-old Roque Oleivera allegedly hit the victim with a piece of window frame, and he was then taken to the hospital by a roommate.

The victim, according to the citation, told the officer that he was in his home when Oleivera allegedly came into the home drunk, and he began to argue with other roommates. The victim added that Oleivera then came into the room and hit him over the head with a piece of wooden window frame.

An additional call came in to officers and they were then dispatched to the Thomas Avenue home regarding someone attempting to burn the house down," the citation said.

Upon arrival, officers found smoke in the home and in one of the bedrooms, where a mattress was seen on fire. Oleivera, the citation said, arrived in the backyard and was then arrested.

According to the citation, an individual on the scene told officers that he used a can of body spray and a cigarette lighter to light the mattress on fire.

Olieivera has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree arson, and attempted murder, the citation listed.