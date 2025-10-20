Man arrested after 'domestic violence incident' leads to barricaded subject call in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 22-year-old man was arrested following a domestic violence incident that led to a barricaded subject call on Winter Garden Drive Saturday evening, Lexington police reported.

According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Winter Garden Drive. A woman was taken to an area hospital with reported "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

Police reported that a suspect was "believed to be barricaded inside the residence with a firearm." Upon further investigation, police found the suspect, identified as Calain Myers, in the Hamburg area. He then allegedly fled on foot and was eventually found and taken into custody.

Myers has been charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence, and first-degree fleeing/evading police. In addition, he has been charged with an outstanding warrant.