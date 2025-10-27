Man arrested after juvenile injured in Woodford County shooting

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Woodford County man was arrested after a juvenile was injured in a shooting on Saturday in Versailles.

According to the citation, 25-year-old Jai Burgess is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The citation details that the Versailles Police Department responded to Bluegrass Community Hospital on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

When arriving at the hospital, police say they discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the lower leg.

After further investigation, the citation states that in an interview with Burgess, he admitted "to firing multiple rounds at a vehicle."

According to the citation, Burgess told police that he shot at the vehicle after the driver reportedly "brandished a firearm and pointed it at him."

The citation states that the driver told police he did not have a firearm, and that, after a search of the vehicle, police did not find one.

According to the citation, police found six shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Macey Avenue.

The citation notes that the juvenile was in the front passenger seat during the shooting.

Burgess is booked in the Woodford County Detention Center.